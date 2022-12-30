Video
Turkey, Syria, Russia defence ministers meet for first talks since 2011

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

MOSCOW, Dec 29: The defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on Wednesday, the first such talks since a war broke out in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said.
It was also the first meeting between the defence ministers of Turkey and Syria since the start of the war in 2011.
Russia and Turkey are both involved in Syria, with Moscow supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Ankara backing rebels.
The meeting came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish groups.    -AFP



Turkey, Syria, Russia defence ministers meet for first talks since 2011
