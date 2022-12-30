Video
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:36 PM
Home Sports

Celtic maintain nine-point lead ahead of Old Firm clash

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

GLASGOW, DEC 29: Celtic ensured they head into Monday's Old Firm clash at Rangers with a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after thrashing Hibernian 4-0 on Wednesday.
Aaron Mooy scored his first goals for the Hoops with a double, while Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi were also on target at Easter Road.
Rangers made sure they did not lose any ground with a 3-0 win over Motherwell to continue Michael Beale's 100 percent record since taking charge.
Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Malik Tillman scored the goals at Ibrox.
But by far the toughest test of Beale's early reign lies ahead against a Celtic team that have dropped just three points in 19 league games this season.
"It's a showcase game," said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.
"They are second and we're first. There's all of those elements, but I can assure you we put in the same preparation for every game and we'll be ready for it.
"It's always tough but these are the games you want to be involved in and we're going in with some decent form."
Beale admitted that Celtic are in better form, but believes the turnaround inspired by Postecoglou over the past year should serve as inspiration for his side.
"I think at this moment in time they are playing at a higher level than us. I think everybody can see that," said Beale.
"This time last year we were six points in front of them, so things can turn with time, good recruitment, good training and a feel-good factor around the club.
"That's the aim. We need to go back to where we were and quickly."
Elsewhere, Hearts moved up to third thanks to a 3-2 win at St Johnstone and Aberdeen's fourth consecutive defeat since the World Cup break. The Dons were beaten 2-1 at struggling Kilmarnock to put more pressure on manager Jim Goodwin.    -AFP


