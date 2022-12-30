3rd round of BPL begins today

The third round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football begins today (Friday) with two matches are billed for the day at two separate venues across the country.

On the day, Abahani Limited Dhaka takes on Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club faces Bangladesh Police Football Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Both the matches kick off at 2.30 pm.

On the following day on Saturday (Dec 30), AFC Uttara will play against Fortis Football Club at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Mohammedan Sporting Club face Chittagong Abahani Limited at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and holders Bashundhara Kings meet old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city. -BSS

















