Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon's legacy

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

SANTOS, DEC 29: On a visit to the Pele Museum in Brazil's seaside city of Santos, Sergio Murillo Junior says he's sad to see the football legend's health deteriorate, but adds "I am proud of the legacy he left us."
For the 53-year-old lawyer, Pele is above all "an example of perseverance and resilience, for all generations."
The museum in Santos is full of memorabilia from the man dubbed "The King": jerseys and cleats he wore, balls from key matches, and numerous trophies -- including the honorary FIFA Golden Ball he received in 2014.
Pele, 82, is battling worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems at a Sao Paulo hospital 80 kilometers (50 miles) inland.
Flores Araujo Hermes, an 82-year-old Peruvian tourist, told AFP he remembered seeing the football legend play in Lima like it was yesterday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas battles past Dimitrov at inaugural United Cup
Celtic maintain nine-point lead ahead of Old Firm clash
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar is sent off
Mbappe says will 'never' get over World Cup heartbreak
Two-goal Haaland returns to haunt Leeds in Man City win
Djokovic can't forget Australian deportation but wants to move on
3rd round of BPL begins today
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon's legacy


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft