At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon's legacy

SANTOS, DEC 29: On a visit to the Pele Museum in Brazil's seaside city of Santos, Sergio Murillo Junior says he's sad to see the football legend's health deteriorate, but adds "I am proud of the legacy he left us."

For the 53-year-old lawyer, Pele is above all "an example of perseverance and resilience, for all generations."

The museum in Santos is full of memorabilia from the man dubbed "The King": jerseys and cleats he wore, balls from key matches, and numerous trophies -- including the honorary FIFA Golden Ball he received in 2014.

Pele, 82, is battling worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems at a Sao Paulo hospital 80 kilometers (50 miles) inland.

Flores Araujo Hermes, an 82-year-old Peruvian tourist, told AFP he remembered seeing the football legend play in Lima like it was yesterday. -AFP











