Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates scoring a double century (200 runs) during the fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National stadium in Karachi on December 29, 2022. photo: AFP

New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates scoring a double century (200 runs) during the fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National stadium in Karachi on December 29, 2022. photo: AFP

KARACHI, DEC 29: Pakistan will need to bat-out the last day to avoid defeat in the first Test after New Zealand gained the upper hand Thursday through a masterly undefeated double-hundred by Kane Williamson in Karachi.
Trailing by 174 runs after the first innings, Pakistan finished the fourth day on a precarious 77-2, with Imam-ul-Haq on 45 and nightwatchman Nauman Ali four.
Pakistan have lost their last four Tests -- including a first-ever 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England -- and are now 97 runs behind with eight wickets intact.
The home team's task of salvaging a draw shouldn't ordinarily be onerous on a National Stadium pitch that has not so far taken sharp turn, but their propensity for middle-order collapses recently has given New Zealand the sniff of victory.
Opener Abdullah Shafique was the first wicket to fall as he played an injudicious lofted shot off spinner Michael Bracewell, and was caught at mid-on for 17.
Then Shan Masood was adjudged leg before off Ish Sodhi for 10 before Haq and Nauman saw off the day.
Earlier, Williamson's unbeaten double century enabled the visitors to declare their first innings on 612-9 -- a good 174-run lead over Pakistan's 438.
Williamson reached 200 with a single off spinner Abrar Ahmed, batting for ten hours and striking 21 boundaries and a six in an innings which saw him overturn two leg-before decisions on 13 and 116.
He also survived two stumpings off spinner Nauman on 15 and 21.
Resuming on 440-6, Williamson and Sodhi defied Pakistan's bowling in the first session as the pair took the total to 595 before their seventh wicket stand was broken.
Sodhi was caught off Ahmed for 65 to better his previous best, also against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas battles past Dimitrov at inaugural United Cup
Celtic maintain nine-point lead ahead of Old Firm clash
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar is sent off
Mbappe says will 'never' get over World Cup heartbreak
Two-goal Haaland returns to haunt Leeds in Man City win
Djokovic can't forget Australian deportation but wants to move on
3rd round of BPL begins today
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon's legacy


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft