Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cumilla United post win in women's Football

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Cumila United Club, came from behind, registered a 2-1 goal victory over old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club Limited in the in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held today (Thursday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the proceeding, Purnima and Trasna Sordar scored one goal each for Cumilla in the 10th and 49th minutes respectively while Somali netted a lone goal for Farashganj in the very 3rd minute of the match.
Earlier, in the day's first match, Prity slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Siraj Smrity Sangsad beat FC Brahmanbaria by 5-1 goals also held at the same venue.
Apart from Prity's hat-trick with three goals in the 33rd, 88th and 90+2nd minutes, Kanon and Mukta supported her with one goal each for the winners' in the 16th and 72nd minutes respectively.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas battles past Dimitrov at inaugural United Cup
Celtic maintain nine-point lead ahead of Old Firm clash
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar is sent off
Mbappe says will 'never' get over World Cup heartbreak
Two-goal Haaland returns to haunt Leeds in Man City win
Djokovic can't forget Australian deportation but wants to move on
3rd round of BPL begins today
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon's legacy


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft