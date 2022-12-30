Cumilla United post win in women's Football

Cumila United Club, came from behind, registered a 2-1 goal victory over old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club Limited in the in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held today (Thursday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the proceeding, Purnima and Trasna Sordar scored one goal each for Cumilla in the 10th and 49th minutes respectively while Somali netted a lone goal for Farashganj in the very 3rd minute of the match.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Prity slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Siraj Smrity Sangsad beat FC Brahmanbaria by 5-1 goals also held at the same venue.

Apart from Prity's hat-trick with three goals in the 33rd, 88th and 90+2nd minutes, Kanon and Mukta supported her with one goal each for the winners' in the 16th and 72nd minutes respectively. -BSS













