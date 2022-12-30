20th National Senior/Junior Taekwondo concludes

Trust Bank 20th National Senior/Junior Taekwondo competition concluded today (Thursday) at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city, said a press release.

Bangladesh Army emerged champions in the senior men's category with ten gold, five silver and two bronze medals while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP finished first runners-up with six gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Besides, Border Guard Bangladesh also finished second runners-up in the meet with four gold, four silver and equal numbers of bronze medals.

In the women's senior category, Bangladesh Ansar emerged champions with 14 gold and five silver while Bangladesh Army finished runners-up with six gold, 12 silver and one bronze medal.

In the junior men's category, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan emerged champions with six gold, three silver while Sirajganj District Sports Association's finished runners-up with two gold, equal number of silver and one bronze medal.

In the junior women's category, Chattogram DSA emerged champions with three gold, three silver and one bronze medal while Cumilla DSA finished runners-up with two gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

National Sports Council joint secretary (sports) SM Shah Habibur Rahman Hakim was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.

Nearly 600 taekwondo players from 18 district sports associations, Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Ansar and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan took part in the different categories of the meet, sponsored by Trust Bank Limited and organized by Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation. -BSS













