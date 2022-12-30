Video
Bangladesh squad for U19 Women's T20 WC announced

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.
The team will leave for Johannesburg on January 1 and will have a pre- event camp and play some practice matches prior to the start of ICC's support period.
"We have selected a squad that has been together for the past two years and therefore, there is excellent team spirit and understanding," BCB Women Wing Selector Monjurul Islam said.
"Four players in this side, captain Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Marufa Akter and Dilara Akter have toured New Zealand with the senior team and three of them have made full international appearances already. Our under 19 side also played five matches against the Malaysian national women's team at home and won all the games."
"I am confident that this team will be very competitive in the first ever Under 19 World Cup for women."

Squad: Disha Biswas (Captain), Shorna Akter (Vice Captain), Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Saha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva.

Stand by: Suborna Kormakar, Nishita Akter Nishi, Mst Rabaya Khatun, Juairiya Ferdous.    -BSS


