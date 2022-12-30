Video
Friday, 30 December, 2022
Home Back Page

Imran sues his Japanese wife for trying to kidnap his daughters

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Imran Sharif, the husband of Japanese citizen Nakano Erico who tried to leave the country with her two daughters, filed a case against his wife and her associate Nasrin Nahar with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Thursday.
Metropolitan Magistrate  Arfatul Rakib recorded the statement of the complainant -Imran Sharif and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit report  on January 26 next after conducting  an  investigation on the complaint. The complaint Imran filed the case under section 365, 420 , 342 and 109 of the Bangladesh Penal Code.
Earlier on December 23 Immigration Police of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport obstructed the complainant's  Japanese  wife  Nakano Erico and his two daughters while leaving the country.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on June 2, rejected Erico's petition seeking an order to go abroad with her daughters.
The allegation of Bangladeshi Imran Sharif against his Japanese wife is that the wife Nakano Erico and her Bangladeshi associate Nasrin Nahar violated the higher court's  order and she would not obey the court's order.



