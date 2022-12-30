Video
Friday, 30 December, 2022
BD rapidly emerging world economy, says new Chinese envoy

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has said Bangladesh is an important country in South Asia and a rapidly emerging economy in the world.
"Bangladesh is playing an irreplaceable role in regional and international affairs," the newly-appointed Ambassador Wen said after arriving in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The 16th Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, Yao Wen has described Bangladesh as the "Pearl of the Bay of Bengal." In his written remarks, Wen said 'during his assignment here, he would like to keep extensive contact with all Bangladeshi friends, familiarise himself with and respond to expectations of local people towards China-Bangladesh relations, continuously explore new growth points, and letthebilateral relations better benefit the people and the community at large.' He delivered the speech upon arrival.
"All happiness in life is the result of unswerving efforts. For a promising tomorrow of China-Bangladesh relations, let's trail the blaze, lead the way, and strive for the best," he said.
Yao thanked and paid tribute to Bangladeshi friends from all walks of life for their kind help and stern support for the betterment of China-Bangladesh relations.
He said under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has been developing fast and steadily. "We keep enhancing mutual political trust, proactively synergize development strategies, promote cooperation in all fields, understand and support each other on core interests and major concerns, and jointly uphold international justice and true multilateralism," said the envoy.


