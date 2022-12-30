65 more dengue cases reported

Sixty-five more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 281 as no death was recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 18 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 47 outside it, said DGHS.

A total of 359 dengue patients, including 170 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 62,321 dengue cases and 61,681 recoveries so far this year. -UNB













