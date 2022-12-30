Video
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:34 PM
Home Back Page

Quantum honours over 300 volunteer blood donors

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The Quantum Foundation honoured more than three hundred volunteer blood donors in different categories at an event at the Institution of Engineers in the capital on Tuesday.
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul handed over honorary crests and certificates to some of the major blood donors as chief guest at the event.
The volunteers donating blood at least 50 times received awards in the platinum category, those donating 25 times were honoured in the golden category, 10-time donors in the silver category and three-time donors in lifelong honour category. Quantum Voluntary Blood Donation Programme Chief Coordinator Madam Nahar Al Bokhari presided over the event and Voluntary Blood Donation Programme, Quantum Foundation Director Motivation M Rezaul Hasan delivered the welcome address.
At the time, a regular blood donor Kaukab S Sadia expressed her feelings on behalf of voluntary blood donors and told the feelings of regular blood recipients suffering from Thalassemia. Besides expressing gratitude to the voluntary blood donors, the negotiators made a humane call for new voluntary blood donors to come forward to fully meet the blood demand.
Quantum is regularly conducting such evaluations to encourage voluntary blood donors. Every year in our country from 8 to 10 lakh units of blood, collected by this humanitarian organization is fulfilling one-eighth of the requirement. About 1.8 lakh units of blood and blood components are supplied from here this year. This year's collection comes from about 35,000 blood donors of Quantum.


« PreviousNext »

