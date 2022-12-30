14-storey building on fire at Khilkhet

A fire quickly tore through a 14-storey residential building in the Nikunja area of Khilkhet in Dhaka Thursday, the authorities said.

The blaze began on the eighth floor of the building, which houses the hostel of City Centre School and College, at around 7:00pm.

"On information, nine firefighting units of the fire service responded to the fire within 10 minutes. However, they are yet to tame the flames," Shahjahan Shikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said.

No news of casualties was reported as of filing this report.

However, the reasons for the mishap and the exact extent of damage could not immediately be confirmed, Shahjahan said. -UNB











