2 locals gunned down by BSF at Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Dec 29: Two Bangladeshis have reportedly been shot dead and two others injured by fire from India's Border Security Force in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Dolapara border area in the wee hours of Thursday, said Abdul Jalil, Commander of the local BGB camp. Higher authorities have been informed about the incident, he added. The dead were identified as Monglu, 40, and Sadik Hossain, 23.

A team of BSF Battalion-157 at West Bengal's Bora Madhusudan camp opened fire when a group of cattle smugglers went to the border area. Monglu and Sadik died on the spot, according to locals.

Sadik's uncle Humayun Kabir said Monglu was travelling through the border area with a group of around 20 people when the BSF team opened fire on them, leaving two of them dead. Two others sustained bullet injuries in the incident and are receiving treatment.

The bodies of the victims were lying in the Bangladesh section adjacent to the barbed-wire border fences. Other members of the group brought their bodies home, said Hafizul Islam, a member of Barakhata union council.











