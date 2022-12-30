Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5 killed, several others injured in road, train accidents

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and hit by a train in Faridpur, Sirajganj and Bogura on Thursday.
A woman and her two daughters were killed when a speeding truck rammed their private car at Bhanga upazila in Faridpur district.
The accident happened at about 7:30am on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway.
Three others were also injured and they were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). All of them were the passengers of the private car.
Shibchar highway police said a Bhanga-bound private car from Dhaka rammed a sugar-laden truck at Salildia. At that the frontal portion of the private car was badly damaged. The private car passenger Laboni Akter died on the spot while Laboni's daughters--Jainab and Suraiya--succumbed to their injuries after they were rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition.
Deceased Laboni and her two daughters were the inhabitants of Bhanga upazila in Faridpur district. Police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee.
The deceased were Laboni Begum, 38, and her daughters Suraiya Akter, 17, and Jaynab Akter, 3.
Shibchar Highway Police OC Md Abu Nayeem said Laboni Akter died on the spot, while one of her daughter succumed at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, and another daughter at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.
Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that a bus passenger was killed and 24 others were injured after a bus crashed into a running train at Sadar upazila in Sirajganj district.
The accident took place in Coddar Mor railway crossing area, said Sirajganj Railway Police (GRP) officer in-charge Harun Ar Rashid.
He said a Dhaka-bound bus hit a running train while passing through the level crossing area, leaving 25 people injured.
On information, fire service personnel rescued them and took them to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.
Our Bogura Correspondent added that a housewife was killed after being hit by a train at Gabtali upazila in Bogura district.
The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 20, wife of expatriate Md Shamim, a resident of Naruamala area in the upazila.
Police said a Santahar-bound college train hit Sumaiya in Naruamala area at about 8:45 am when she went out of the house, leaving her critically injured.
She was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Legal steps in this regard are under process, said the hospital police outpost assistant sub-inspector Rakibul Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran sues his Japanese wife for trying to kidnap his daughters
The pillars of electric transmitter placed in the middle of the road can cause
BD rapidly emerging world economy, says new Chinese envoy
65 more dengue cases reported
Quantum honours over 300 volunteer blood donors
14-storey building on fire at Khilkhet
2 locals gunned down by BSF at Lalmonirhat
5 killed, several others injured in road, train accidents


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft