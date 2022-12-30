5 killed, several others injured in road, train accidents

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and hit by a train in Faridpur, Sirajganj and Bogura on Thursday.

A woman and her two daughters were killed when a speeding truck rammed their private car at Bhanga upazila in Faridpur district.

The accident happened at about 7:30am on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway.

Three others were also injured and they were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). All of them were the passengers of the private car.

Shibchar highway police said a Bhanga-bound private car from Dhaka rammed a sugar-laden truck at Salildia. At that the frontal portion of the private car was badly damaged. The private car passenger Laboni Akter died on the spot while Laboni's daughters--Jainab and Suraiya--succumbed to their injuries after they were rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Deceased Laboni and her two daughters were the inhabitants of Bhanga upazila in Faridpur district. Police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee.

The deceased were Laboni Begum, 38, and her daughters Suraiya Akter, 17, and Jaynab Akter, 3.

Shibchar Highway Police OC Md Abu Nayeem said Laboni Akter died on the spot, while one of her daughter succumed at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, and another daughter at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that a bus passenger was killed and 24 others were injured after a bus crashed into a running train at Sadar upazila in Sirajganj district.

The accident took place in Coddar Mor railway crossing area, said Sirajganj Railway Police (GRP) officer in-charge Harun Ar Rashid.

He said a Dhaka-bound bus hit a running train while passing through the level crossing area, leaving 25 people injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued them and took them to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.

Our Bogura Correspondent added that a housewife was killed after being hit by a train at Gabtali upazila in Bogura district.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 20, wife of expatriate Md Shamim, a resident of Naruamala area in the upazila.

Police said a Santahar-bound college train hit Sumaiya in Naruamala area at about 8:45 am when she went out of the house, leaving her critically injured.

She was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, said the hospital police outpost assistant sub-inspector Rakibul Islam.











