BCL vows to turn DU campus smart

As a part of the 'Smart Bangladesh' announced by Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has announced eight guidelines to transform the campus into a smart campus.

In this regard, the BCL branch issued such instructions to all the hall, faculty and institute units in a circular signed by Branch Chhatra League President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat on Thursday.

According to the circular, Bangladesh Chhatra League vowed to build every educational institution in the country as a 'Smart Campus' in order to build a smart Bangladesh. The directives are ensuring an educational environment, standing besides students with maximum sympathy in any problem such as accommodation and food crisis and being careful of not spoiling the learning environment of the halls, classrooms and libraries by conducting organisational activities.

The circular further called for a clean campus and instructed concerned leaders to remove all kinds of banners, festoons and placards from the campus.

It reflected on running the activities of all units as per the party constitution, promoting the development activities of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on social media and being vocal against conspirators. Formulation of action plans to enhance students' skills is also stressed in the circular.

Besides, unnecessary sound pollution on the campus should be stopped, the directions also included.
















