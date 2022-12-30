Video
Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline cost will enhance to Tk 3172cr

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 29: Both the cost and the deadline for 246 km long Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline has been proposed to increase further.
According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources, the deadline for completion of the project was supposed to be end in December this year.
But the progress of the project is only 50 per cent. So, the deadline for the project should be extended for more two years as well as the estimated cost.
Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of 246 km long Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline the cost of the project will increase to Tk 3172 crore from earlier amount of Tk 2861 crore. The deadline for implementation of the project will also be extended to December 2024.
The RDPP is now waiting for the approval of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. As the existing deadline is concluding this month, the RDPP should be approved in the current month of December.
With the approval of the RDPP, both the cost and the deadline will be enhanced.
The project had been approved in 2018 last for completion in December 2020. But failing to complete the project, the deadline had been extended to December 2022. This time the implementation of the project could not be completed due to acquisition of land, Russia-Ukraine war etc.
Meanwhile, the installation of the pipeline has been progressing in four spots from Chattogram to Dhaka including the beginning at Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla and Munshiganj.
The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) had taken a project of the installation of 246-kilometre pipeline, for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply.
Presently, from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj, oil tankers usually transport oil through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj).
The 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.
Besides, the BPC will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to carry oil.
Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur areas later on. The oil transportation pipeline will be secured as it will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.
Once the pipeline is installed, it would help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.


