Union Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury along with Little Group Chairman and Managing Director Mohd. Khorshed Alam, Union Bank Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, other high officials and invited guests inaugurating Munshiganj Branch through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. photo: Bank