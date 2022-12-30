

Global Islami Bank achieves ISMS certification

With this certification, Global Islami Bank has been assessed and complied as per the latest version of SOA (Statement of Applicability) and has attained international standard of Banking IT Security.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank recently received the certificate from Abdul Kader, Director, United Certification Services Limited (UNICERT), says a press release.

Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim of Global Islami Bank and Eng. M Liaquqt Ali, Director, Asia Region, Lt. Col. Maqsud Huq, Chairman, Impartiality Committee of UNICERT and other high officials of both the organisations were also present at the occasion.















Global Islami Bank achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (ISMS) Certificate related to Software Applications and ICT System Integration Services.With this certification, Global Islami Bank has been assessed and complied as per the latest version of SOA (Statement of Applicability) and has attained international standard of Banking IT Security.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank recently received the certificate from Abdul Kader, Director, United Certification Services Limited (UNICERT), says a press release.Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim of Global Islami Bank and Eng. M Liaquqt Ali, Director, Asia Region, Lt. Col. Maqsud Huq, Chairman, Impartiality Committee of UNICERT and other high officials of both the organisations were also present at the occasion.