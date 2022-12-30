

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Habibur Rahman Gazi and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon (NDC) exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleague at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement BDBL disburses home loan among government employees. photo: Bank