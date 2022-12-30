Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP again gets highest taxpayer award in telecom sector

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

GP again gets highest taxpayer award in telecom sector

GP again gets highest taxpayer award in telecom sector

Grameenphone has been honoured as the highest taxpayer for 2021-22 fiscal in the telecommunication sector.
The telecom operator attained the recognition for seven fiscal years in a row.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) conferred the award to Grameenphone during an event Wednesday in Dhaka. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest at the event.
Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, received the award.
"During FY22, Grameenphone contributed to the national exchequer as a direct tax of Tk2,490 crore and withholding tax of Tk1,158 crores. Since its inception till September 2022, the total contribution of Grameenphone to the national exchequer is Tk103,497 crores, which includes a contribution to NBR of Tk72,086 crore as direct and indirect tax, withholding tax of Tk11,107 crore, and contribution to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) of Tk20,305 crore," the operator said.
"Since the ban on Grameenphone's SIM sales in June 2022, the country's telecom sector has been witnessing an overall decline - from recording a total of 184.45 million subscribers in June to 181.67 million in October."
"Besides directly hampering the telecom sector, this embargo is also said to have been affecting the company's stock market investors and the country's general image to attract prospective FDIs. NBR is also losing revenue from corporate tax and indirect tax, which includes SIM tax of Tk200 per new customer. Also, BTRC is losing 6.5 percent of Grameenphone's revenue from new customers," the operator added.
Yasir said: "We are grateful to NBR for honouring us with the highest taxpayer award in the telecommunication sector for the seventh consecutive time. Unfortunately, on this very auspicious day, we are unable to serve new customers despite meeting QoS benchmarks set by the regulator."
"We believe this will have an adverse effect on the overall economic development of the country, not only because NBR will lose out on tax revenues but also due to its impact on all other sectors which rely on connectivity and digital solutions. It is important that authorities withdraw the SIM sales ban immediately as this is a counter-productive move towards tax revenues and Smart Bangladesh."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s key economic challenges
Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer
Vietnam reports strong economic growth at 8pc
Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022
Berger proud partner of Dhaka Metrorail project
Govt to train 15,000 officials for smart BD
ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchang
AIBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft