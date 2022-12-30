Video
Friday, 30 December, 2022
BATB keeps topping NBR honours chart

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) Wednesday honoured British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh with the highest income taxpayer award in the others (company) category for 2021-22 fiscal.
The company earned recognition for nine successive years.
NBR conferred the award to BAT Bangladesh during an event in Dhaka; Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest.
Golam Mainuddin, chairman of BAT Bangladesh, received the award.
"We are humbled to receive the highest taxpayer award again, and as always, we feel proud to have contributed to the development of the country's economy as we sincerely believe the contribution to the national exchequer plays a crucial role in keeping the wheels of the economy running and an essential part of the country's growth journey," Mainuddin said.
During the aforementioned fiscal year, BAT Bangladesh contributed approximately Tk28,280 crore to the government exchequer through VAT, supplementary duty, income tax, and other means, the multinational corporation said.    -UNB


