Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Microcredit vital to create employment, sustainable dev

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Microcredit and other microfinance play a vital role towards generating employment and sustainable development in the country.
 In addition to contributing to the economy, microcredit has become an important part of improving the living and livelihood condition of the marginalized people besides expediting the process of elevating the country's GDP.
 Administrative officials and development activists came up with the observation while addressing a coordination meeting on district microcredit at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC) here Tuesday.
District administration organized the meeting tiled "Role of NGOs and Microcredit Regulatory Authority to Develop the Socio-economic Condition of Marginalized People" attended by officials and representatives of 63 NGOs.
DC Abdul Jalil, Additional DC Kalyan Chowdhury, Executive Magistrate Mumtahina Kabir, Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Sobnam Shirin and District Cooperative Officer Mainul Islam addressed the meeting.
Abdul Jalil underscored the need for establishing transparency and accountability in micro-credit activities to ensure development.
 The role of microcredit is very important towards improving the living and livelihood condition of the marginalized people. So, all the microcredit activities must be effective and pro-people.
Abdul Jalil also said the role of NGOs is very important towards successful implementation of the government's uplift programmes in terms of taking the nation forward.
He mentioned that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing various time-fitting programmes for improving living and livelihood conditions of the grassroots population particularly for the low-income and marginalized ones.
 To this end, the NGOs should supplement the government endeavors with their heartfelt importance.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s key economic challenges
Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer
Vietnam reports strong economic growth at 8pc
Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022
Berger proud partner of Dhaka Metrorail project
Govt to train 15,000 officials for smart BD
ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchang
AIBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft