Shakawath Hossain wins best hospitality business award



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP handing over Best Hospitality Business Professional of the Year to Md. Shakawath Hossain at The Westin Dhaka recently.

He is currently the CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC and the Co-Chairman of Bangladesh International Hotel Association's (BIHA) standing committee of Planning and Development.

The award giving ceremony was held at The Westin Dhaka where Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, was present as the Chief Guest.

She handed over the trophy to Md. Shakawath Hossain in recognition for his outstanding business contribution and leadership in the field of Hospitality & Tourism in Bangladesh.

The event was hosted to celebrate Weekly Arthakantha's 23rd Anniversary, where they unveiled a special issue "Global Bangladeshi Business Icons". On the night, awards were also given to various other Business Icons - entrepreneurs, innovators and contributors. The prestigious and global award ceremony is hosted every year to recognize the tremendous impact of business leaders in the country. This gala event was also attended by NRBs and luminaries from multiple industries in Bangladesh.













Recently, Md. Shakawath Hossain was awarded the "Best Hospitality Business Professional of the Year" at Weekly Arthakantha Business Excellence Award 2022, says a press release.He is currently the CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC and the Co-Chairman of Bangladesh International Hotel Association's (BIHA) standing committee of Planning and Development.The award giving ceremony was held at The Westin Dhaka where Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, was present as the Chief Guest.She handed over the trophy to Md. Shakawath Hossain in recognition for his outstanding business contribution and leadership in the field of Hospitality & Tourism in Bangladesh.The event was hosted to celebrate Weekly Arthakantha's 23rd Anniversary, where they unveiled a special issue "Global Bangladeshi Business Icons". On the night, awards were also given to various other Business Icons - entrepreneurs, innovators and contributors. The prestigious and global award ceremony is hosted every year to recognize the tremendous impact of business leaders in the country. This gala event was also attended by NRBs and luminaries from multiple industries in Bangladesh.