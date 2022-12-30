Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian stocks down as Covid surge in China spooks investors

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

HONG KONG, Dec 29: Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Thursday as the Covid surge in China cast a shadow over markets across the region.
Investors had cheered the easing of China's strict zero-Covid controls -- which had hammered the world's second-largest economy -- but are now worried about the impact of the outbreak on global supply chains and inflation.
The United States, Japan and Italy have imposed restrictions on visitors from China, and a senior US official warned that the surge increases the potential for new Covid variants to emerge.
Hong Kong closed down 0.79 percent, with Tokyo losing 0.94 percent. Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul were also in the red.
Volumes were thin in the final trading week of the year, with investors chewing on the prospects of a recession in 2023, and how central banks -- especially the US Federal Reserve -- are going to handle the fight against rampaging inflation.
The Fed and others have repeatedly raised interest rates to put the brakes on soaring prices, but higher borrowing costs also slow down economic activity.
"The key trading themes will continue to dominate in early January, most notably how far central banks are willing to push interest rates in order to display their determination to get inflation back to target," OANDA's Craig Erlam said in a note on Wednesday.
"Many have already started easing off the brake and we're seeing plenty of signs of pressures easing, albeit perhaps not as much as policymakers would have liked by now."
The plunge in Asia-Pacific shares followed sharp falls on Wall Street on Wednesday, where the main indexes all closed in the red.
The Dow lost 1.1 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq slid 1.4 percent.
The US losses came on a low day for most markets as hopes for a so-called "Santa Claus rally" ebbed.
The "Santa Claus rally" is a seven-session stretch over Christmas and New Year that typically sees stocks drifting higher in light trade.
Analysts said low-volume, low-risk trade will continue until the year ticks over.
In oil markets, the two main crude contracts were both lower, with traders concerned about the possibility of China's Covid outbreak fuelling a global resurgence of the disease and depressing energy demand.
In Europe, Germany shrugged off Russia's ban on oil sales to countries and companies that comply with a price cap on its crude exports.
The price ceiling of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia came into force this month in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It seeks to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure it keeps supplying the global market.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s key economic challenges
Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer
Vietnam reports strong economic growth at 8pc
Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022
Berger proud partner of Dhaka Metrorail project
Govt to train 15,000 officials for smart BD
ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchang
AIBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft