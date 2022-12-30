Emirates scores perfect in IATA Operational Safety Audit

Emirates has completed its latest IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) with zero findings - the equivalent of a perfect score, and a rare occurrence in the industry given the complexity of airline operations, says a press release.

Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "Safety is one of Emirates' core values, and since day one, we've continually invested to ensure that our operations meet the most rigorous safety standards. We'll continue to work hard and contribute to ensuring a safe and sustainable aviation industry."

Over 1,000 standards and recommended practices were assessed by an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited audit organization over five days, to determine how well the Emirates operational management system complies with the IOSA Standard and Recommended Practices (ISARP).

Emirates promotes a strong safety culture across the organization at all levels. The airline's operational safety policies are consistently reviewed and amended to the highest standards whenever regulations are revised or new aircraft are introduced. The Emirates Compliance Monitoring team continuously audits the airline's systems and practices throughout its network against IOSA standards to identify and manage non-conformities.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain their IATA membership.

















