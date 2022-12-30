Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates scores perfect in IATA Operational Safety Audit

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Emirates has completed its latest IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) with zero findings - the equivalent of a perfect score, and a rare occurrence in the industry given the complexity of airline operations, says a press release.
 Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "Safety is one of Emirates' core values, and since day one, we've continually invested to ensure that our operations meet the most rigorous safety standards. We'll continue to work hard and contribute to ensuring a safe and sustainable aviation industry."
Over 1,000 standards and recommended practices were assessed by an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited audit organization over five days, to determine how well the Emirates operational management system complies with the IOSA Standard and Recommended Practices (ISARP).
Emirates promotes a strong safety culture across the organization at all levels. The airline's operational safety policies are consistently reviewed and amended to the highest standards whenever regulations are revised or new aircraft are introduced. The Emirates Compliance Monitoring team continuously audits the airline's systems and practices throughout its network against IOSA standards to identify and manage non-conformities.
Emirates connects passengers and facilitate global trade through its modern hub, Dubai, across 140 destinations in six continents.
The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain their IATA membership.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s key economic challenges
Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer
Vietnam reports strong economic growth at 8pc
Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022
Berger proud partner of Dhaka Metrorail project
Govt to train 15,000 officials for smart BD
ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchang
AIBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft