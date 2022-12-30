

Winners of 10 Takar Dour get bikes from Nagad

The bikes were recently handed over to Tahmina Akhter Lilly, M Hazrat Ali, Akhiful and Rihat Hasan Tuhin in the capital.

Nagad users played the game under "10 Takar Offer," a mobile recharge campaign, which ran from October 18 to November 14.

Nagad Chief Commercial Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer Golam Mortuza Chowdhury, Chief Corporate Governance Officer and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer Nurul Alam, Head of Strategy Department Salahuddin Mohammed Yousuf, Head of Digital Marketing Romael Hasan Wahid, General Manager Abu Sufian Mohammad Khaled, Deputy General Manager (Brand) Ali Ahsan, and Head of Customer Service Kaushik Saha were present at the prize giving ceremony.

Around 148,093 Nagad customers took part in the 10 Takar Dour. Each of the 100 top scorers during every campaign day received a prize of Tk100.

Sadat Adnan said: "Nagad regularly arranges such games for its users to make their leisure time more enjoyable as well as offer them chances to win exciting prizes." -UNB













