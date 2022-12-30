

Hoplon Ltd inks deal with BUET

The MOU was signed by Professor Dr. Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukdar, Director of RISE and Hussain Samad, Managing Director of Hoplon Limited. Also present at the ceremony were Professor Dr. Mahmuda Naznin, Head of the Department and Professor Dr. Md. Mostofa Akbar from the CSE Department of BUET, and Syed Ahsan Habib,Chairman of Hoplon Limited among others.

Both the parties agreed on the urgency of collaborative works between academia and industry to raise awareness about cyber threats and take proactive measures against such threats in light of the increasing digitalization in the country.













