Cash-strapped IBBL woos Nagad to deposit large sums at high rate

The severe liquidity crunch-hit Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd or IBBL has offered mobile financial service Nagad to provide an 8 percent interest rate against a large cash deposit.

A letter to that end was sent to Nagad earlier this week, according to officials of both financial institutions.

As IBBL follows Shariah-based banking regulations, the institution terms interest rate as 'profit', which is determined after the finalisation of the annual financial report.

The bank, which used to be known as the most profitable private commercial bank for decades, is facing serious liquidity crisis of late since the news of financial irregularities and loan debacles came to light in recent months.

Defending the move, IBBL managing director Md Monirul Moula, told bdnews24.com that the rate is pragmatic at a time the whole banking sector is suffering from a cash crunch.

"However, this is still an estimated 'profit' rate, which may fluctuate after we finanlise our annual financial report, depending on whether we make an actual profit or not," he said.

Although Muhammad Zahidul Islam, Nagad's head of communications, confirmed bdnews24.com about receiving the letter, he said the offer is still in negotiation stage.

"Yes, we have received such a letter, but the details of it have yet to be thrashed out," he said. The bank's cash flow per share is in the red since June. The audited last year's annual financial report of the bank revealed by end of December last year, the bank had a net cash deposit of Tk 246.16 billion, local and foreign currencies combined.

By September this year, the deposit drastically fell to Tk 93.07 billion, according to an unaudited quarterly report of the bank submitted to Dhaka Stock Exchange, showing Tk 153.09 billion short in just nine months.

The bank's net operating cash flow per share has been on a free fall since December last year and the rate reached a critical state by the end of the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year,

At the end of the second quarter of last fiscal year, the bank's net operating cash flow per share was Tk 57.33, which declined to Tk 24.22 by end of the third quarter.

By the next quarter, the net operating cash flow per share became negative and stood at Tk -12.29. At the end of September, the rate went down to Tk -45.6 per share.

Explaining the downward trend, the bank wrote in September quarterly report that unusual withdrawals of large deposits by customers and loan disbursements of Tk 190 billion in the previous quarters were the main factors for the current dire straits of the bank.

The Bangladesh Bank asks Shariah-based banks to maintain a minimum cash reserve ratio, or CRR, of three percent daily and four percent on a bi-weekly basis against total deposits. A further 5.5 percent of the deposit has to be kept as a special statutory deposit, or SLR. If Shariah-based can't maintain the CRR and SLR rates, regulatory authorities impose massive penalties on them. IBBL, as well as some other Shariah-based banks, have been dealing with an immense liquidity crisis lately to become currently unable to maintain the set CRR and SLR rate. -bdnews24.com