Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:48 AM
Home Business

Stocks rebound on fresh stakes

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as the investors took fresh stakes mainly in IT and insurance sectors pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the end of the day's trading, DSEX - the major index of DSE - gained 15.54 points or 0.25 per cent to 6,195. The Shariah-based DSES added 3.35 points or 0.24 per cent to 1,355 while the blue-chip index DS30 earned 2.75 points or 0.12 per cent to 2,194.
Of the issues traded, 74 advanced, 91 declined, and 164 remained unchanged.
Meanwhile, the turnover rose to Tk 258.2 crore from Tk 269.5 crore on Tuesday. Orion Infusion Ltd. was top in the transaction list. TK 23.65 crore shares of the company were traded.
Orion Pharmaceuticals Limited is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 12.06 crore. Munnu Ceramics' shares of Tk 9.85 crore have risen to the third position in the top list of transactions.
Other companies in the top trading list include Intraco Refueling, Bashundhara Paper, Pragati Life Insurance, Sea Pearl Hotel, Munnu Agro, Genex Infosys and ADN Telecom Ltd.
The share price has increased the most on this day, according to DSE sources of Islamic Commercial Insurance. The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance was Tk 23.30 on previous business day Tuesday. After trading on Wednesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 25.60. The share price of the company increased by Tk 2.30 or 9.87 per cent.
Other top gainers on DSE include Orion Infusion 8.74 per cent, E-Generation 7.33 per cent, Navana Pharma 6.15 per cent, Munnuspul 6.09 per cent, Eastern Housing 5.59 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 5.49 per cent. Per cent, Bashundhara Paper rose by 5.23 per cent, Advent Pharma by 5.12 per cent and Bengal Winsor by 5.01 per cent.
Tallu Spinning Mills Limited share price fell the most on this day. The closing price of Tallu Spinning on Tuesday was Tk 10 on the previous working day. After trading on Wednesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 9.90. The company's share price fell by Tk .10 or 1 per cent.
Other top decliners on DSE include Renwick Yajneshwar 0.99 per cent, Eastern Lubricants 0.99 per cent, Libra Infusion 0.99 per cent, CAPM BDBL 0.99 per cent, Northern Islami Insurance 0.99 per cent, Rahim Textiles 0.99 per cent. 98 percent, Prime Textiles 0.98 per cent, Beech Hatchery 0.97 per cent and Savar Refractories 0.97 per cent.
At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 15 points. Tk 7.26 crore has been traded in the market. Of the 136 firms that participated in the transaction, 34 rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 25 has decreased and the price of 77 has remained unchanged.


