Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:48 AM
ICB approves 10pc dividend

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ICB approves 10pc dividend

ICB approves 10pc dividend

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) shareholders approved the annual accounts and the dividend of 5% cash & 5% stock, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the corporation for the year 2021-2022 at 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held through digital/virtual platform on Wednesday, says a press release.  
The meeting was presided over by Prof. Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Corporation. Mr. Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB and other Directors of ICB attended the meeting. A significant number of shareholders attended the meeting.
The Shareholders were informed about the various aspects of the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of ICB for the year 2021-2022. They expressed their extreme satisfaction with the performance of ICB and its pivotal role during the critical period of the Capital Market.  
During FY 2021-2022, ICB earned solo and consolidated (with subsidiaries) net profit of          Tk 113.26 crore and Tk. 144.57 crore respectively. The corporation declared  11% cash dividend in the year 2020-2021.
During the period under review, the Corporation made cumulative investment of Tk 13,973.73 crore in the capital market. The Corporation recovered an amount of Tk 1,295.79 crore on account of dividend, margin loans, project loans and other loans/advances. During the period, the total transaction of ICB and its subsidiary companies in both the bourses was Tk. 32,825.51 crore which is 57.86 percent more than that of Tk. 20,794.56 crore conducted in the previous year. The Corporation also declared a dividend for its Unit Fund @ of Tk 42.00 per Unit which is highest in the  mutual fund industry in Bangladesh for the year under review.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of ICB acknowledged with gratitude the co-operation and support received from the valued shareholders, Ministry of Finance,  Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Stock Exchanges, Central Depository Bangladesh Limited  and other stakeholders. The meeting also put in the record the outstanding services rendered by the employees of the Corporation for its development as a prime institution in the country.







