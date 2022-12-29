Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Razzaque for developing smart agriculture

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque urged the country's agriculturists to develop a 'smart agriculture' based on modern science and technology, saying that the country has already witnessed a revolution in the agriculture sector.
"The biggest revolution in the country has taken place in the agriculture sector. After independence, 1.10 crore tonnes of rice was produced and now it has increased to 4.4 crore lakh tonnes," he said.
The minister made the remarks while he was addressing a discussion organized by the Agriculture Ministry at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in the city on Tuesday, marking the Victory Day-2022, said a press release.
Noting that there has been a great success in the production of wheat, corn, vegetables and other crops in the country, Razzaque said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the key-person behind this success while agriculturists and farmers are the driving forces for the achievements.
Though rice was imported less than the amount of previous years in the country, he said, there was no food crisis yet as the domestic production was good.
Lawmakers Shajahan Khan and Emaz Uddin Pramanik, and Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Rabindra Sri Barua spoke at the function, among others, with Additional Secretary of the ministry Md Ruhul Amin Talukder in the chair.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash-strapped IBBL woos Nagad to deposit large sums at high rate
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ICB approves 10pc dividend
Razzaque for developing smart agriculture
Sonali Bank inks deal with Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC
NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree
Pubali Bank Barishal Region Head and Deputy General Manager Md Mohiuddin Ahmed


Latest News
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
Housewife ‘commits’ suicide in Noakhali
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Woman killed in Barguna road accident
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games begins on January 2
Grameenphone scores highest taxpayer award in telecom sector for 7th time
ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO
'We got divorced two years ago,' says Momo
Youth found dead in Narayanganj
Metro rail is one of major achievements of country: Kamal
Most Read News
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
PM opens metro rail, Bangladesh enters a new era
PM Hasina to be the 1st passenger of Metro Rail, Mariam Afiza operator
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on life support
Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Patuakhali
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft