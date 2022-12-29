Razzaque for developing smart agriculture

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque urged the country's agriculturists to develop a 'smart agriculture' based on modern science and technology, saying that the country has already witnessed a revolution in the agriculture sector.

"The biggest revolution in the country has taken place in the agriculture sector. After independence, 1.10 crore tonnes of rice was produced and now it has increased to 4.4 crore lakh tonnes," he said.

The minister made the remarks while he was addressing a discussion organized by the Agriculture Ministry at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in the city on Tuesday, marking the Victory Day-2022, said a press release.

Noting that there has been a great success in the production of wheat, corn, vegetables and other crops in the country, Razzaque said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the key-person behind this success while agriculturists and farmers are the driving forces for the achievements.

Though rice was imported less than the amount of previous years in the country, he said, there was no food crisis yet as the domestic production was good.

Lawmakers Shajahan Khan and Emaz Uddin Pramanik, and Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Rabindra Sri Barua spoke at the function, among others, with Additional Secretary of the ministry Md Ruhul Amin Talukder in the chair. -BSS

















