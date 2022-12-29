

Sonali Bank inks deal with Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School to collect student various fees and charges through the Sonali payment gateway that was held at Home Minister's residence at Dhanmondi on Tuesday, says a press release.Under the agreement, Students of Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School may pay their fees and charges through online by using Sonali Bank payment gateway services stay at home.In presence of the President of School Managing Committee and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan MP, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Head Master of Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School Abdul Jabbar Hawlader are exchange documents after the signing ceremony.Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das, General Manager Md. Abdul Quddus, Depty General Manager Md. Atiqur Rahman and Pranati Rani Das, others executives, Members of School Managing Committee and teachers of Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School were present on the occasion.