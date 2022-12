Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC













Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC inaugurating Sonakanda Branch at Sonakanda new bus stand, Ruhitpur, Keraniganj, Dhaka on Wednesday. Hossain A Sikder, Director, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and President of Dhaka BSCIC, Waheed Imam, SVP and Company Secretary, Citizens Bank PLC along with other officials, local elites and clients are also present on the occasion. photo: Bank