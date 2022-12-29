

NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree

Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal presided over the inauguration ceremony. Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Abu Esrar, Independent Director and Chairman Audit Committee Golam Awlia, MD and CEO of the Bank, local dignitaries and senior officials were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Chief Guest Dr. Shamsul Alam said the government is working to improve the quality of life of every person in the country. It has implemented various mega projects including Metrorail, Padma Bridge, Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant, highway development to spread the development everywhere. The current government is working on public- private partnership for sustainable development of the country. Bank is one of the supporting institutions of this development. Meanwhile, he urged all the banks to increase investment in productive sectors.

Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal said, the bank is working for the underserved people. For this purpose it is expanding the network across the country and emphasizing on increasing employment. We have already signed an agreement with the Directorate of Youth Development to create new entrepreneurs from where the trained youth are being given collateral-free loan assistance. NRBC Bank is working on the process of raising revenue from connecting with various government services including BRTA fees, registration fees.

NRBC Bank is taking location banking services close to the hands of people to bring people across the country under banking services. Currently, 103 branches, 355 sub-branches, 109 land registry sub-branches and 210 LRFCB are providing service to people across the country. Apart from traditional banking services, NRBC Bank is also providing Shariah-based Islamic banking services.















