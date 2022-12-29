Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree

NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree

On the road to prosperity, NRBC Bank has reached the milestone of 100th branch. On Wednesday, Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Planning Ministry inaugurated the 100th branch as chief guest, says a press release.
Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal presided over the inauguration ceremony. Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Abu Esrar, Independent Director and Chairman Audit Committee Golam Awlia, MD and CEO of the Bank, local dignitaries and senior officials were present in the inaugural ceremony.
Chief Guest Dr. Shamsul Alam said the government is working to improve the quality of life of every person in the country. It has implemented various mega projects including Metrorail, Padma Bridge, Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant, highway development to spread the development everywhere. The current government is working on public- private partnership for sustainable development of the country. Bank is one of the supporting institutions of this development. Meanwhile, he urged all the banks to increase investment in productive sectors.
Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal said, the bank is working for the underserved people. For this purpose it is expanding the network across the country and emphasizing on increasing employment. We have already signed an agreement with the Directorate of Youth Development to create new entrepreneurs from where the trained youth are being given collateral-free loan assistance. NRBC Bank is working on the process of raising revenue from connecting with various government services including BRTA fees, registration fees.
NRBC Bank is taking location banking services close to the hands of people to bring people across the country under banking services. Currently, 103 branches, 355 sub-branches, 109 land registry sub-branches and 210 LRFCB are providing service to people across the country. Apart from traditional banking services, NRBC Bank is also providing Shariah-based Islamic banking services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash-strapped IBBL woos Nagad to deposit large sums at high rate
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ICB approves 10pc dividend
Razzaque for developing smart agriculture
Sonali Bank inks deal with Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC
NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree
Pubali Bank Barishal Region Head and Deputy General Manager Md Mohiuddin Ahmed


Latest News
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
Housewife ‘commits’ suicide in Noakhali
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Woman killed in Barguna road accident
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games begins on January 2
Grameenphone scores highest taxpayer award in telecom sector for 7th time
ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO
'We got divorced two years ago,' says Momo
Youth found dead in Narayanganj
Metro rail is one of major achievements of country: Kamal
Most Read News
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
PM opens metro rail, Bangladesh enters a new era
PM Hasina to be the 1st passenger of Metro Rail, Mariam Afiza operator
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on life support
Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Patuakhali
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft