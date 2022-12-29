

BBA gets NRB's highest taxpayer award

On behalf Secretary of Bridges Division and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority Md. Monjur Hossain, Director (Finance and Accounts) Altaf Hossain Shekh receives the Award from Chairman of NBR Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority is implementing important mega projects in Transport sector in the country.

BBA has been playing a leading role in the construction of Sonar Bangla of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by paying regular taxes.













Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has recently been recongnised as the highest income tax paying institution in the Local Authority Sector for the Tax year2021-22, says a press release.On behalf Secretary of Bridges Division and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority Md. Monjur Hossain, Director (Finance and Accounts) Altaf Hossain Shekh receives the Award from Chairman of NBR Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem.Bangladesh Bridge Authority is implementing important mega projects in Transport sector in the country.BBA has been playing a leading role in the construction of Sonar Bangla of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by paying regular taxes.