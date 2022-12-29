Walton releases fast-charging wireless power bank

Bangladeshi technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released two new models of fast-charging wireless power bank.

Modelled as P22W01 and P22W02, the power banks have been released in the tech market under the 'arc' packaging name. With 20000mAh and 10000mAh battery capacity, the new power banks are priced at Tk. 2,150 and Tk. 2,550 respectively.

Walton Digi-Tech's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Touhidur Rahman Raad said that the power banks have become much-needed accessories nowadays. The fast-charging wireless power bank is badly needed during load-shedding or traveling to keep the mobile phone or other related devices active. Most of the premium devices now have wireless charging and fast charging facilities. Walton's new models of power banks provide both services to users.

The newly released power banks have 22.5-watts and 15-watts wireless charging facilities with both models have micro-USB and Type-C input facilities. Customers will get Micro USB charging cable as accessories with the power bank. Beside wireless charging, the power banks have two USB Type-A and one Type-C port as output and both the models have 6 months warranty facilities. Beside purchasing from all Walton showrooms across the country, the power banks can be bought from the website of the Walton Digi-Tech- (https://waltondigitech.com/products/power/power-bank).

Walton also has two other models of power banks in the market. The power banks with 10000mAh battery capacities are priced at Tk 1, 095 and Tk.1, 195.













