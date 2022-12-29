

AB Bank holds workshop on role of banks to boost SMEs

S.M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Khulna Office was present in the programme as chief guest.

Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank presided over the program. During this program, Business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Jashore region of the country were discussed.

At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs. Senior officials of AB Bank were present in this programme.

















