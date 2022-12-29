Video
Bikroy names story writing competition winners

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

The Largest Marketplace in Bangladesh - Bikroy.com, has announced the winners of the 'I Love Bangladesh' story-writing contest, says a press release.
Contestants shared a story about a freedom fighter or a patriot who played a role in the development of the country and people. 3 winners' names were announced recently in the 11-day-long contest.
Contestants submitted their stories by visiting the Bikroy blog. Three winners are selected from more than 200 stories submitted in the competition.
Md Fahad Hossain Fahim, Zubair Shaon and Sabrina Monsur were the first, second and third winners respectively. They also have bagged some interesting books on the history of Bangladesh.
In addition, the winners received certificates from Bikroy.com, and the three winning stories will be posted on the Bikroy Blog very soon.
Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "To spread the glory of our liberation war from generation to generation, we have organized a patriotic story-writing competition like every year.
"We are overwhelmed by the response from the participants in such a short time. We hope our winners are delighted to receive books rich in our liberation history as gifts."
Md Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy said, "Every year we organize this story-writing competition on the occasion of Victory Day to inspire our present generation with the glorious history of our liberation war and the victory. The number of participants in this year's contest was more than 200. The unprecedented participation of contestants inspired us, and we got some amazing stories. We hope to bring more different types of contests for our customers in the future."


