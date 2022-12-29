

RFL Houseware recognized as country’s top brand

The popular plastic brand took the second position from the chart of most loved brands and was also awarded as the best brand in plastic category.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh and in association with The Daily Star organized the 14th edition of Best Brand Award Bangladesh held at a city hotel on Saturday, said a press release.

The winners were selected based on a direct survey among consumers across the country. A total of 110 brands were recognized in 38 categories and overall top 15 brands were awarded from all the categories.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director at PRAN-RFL Group said, "Our popular brand RFL Houseware has received the best brand award for 12 consecutive years. It is indeed a great achievement for us. We thank our customers for their love and trust on our brand." -BSS











