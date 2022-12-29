Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets fall as China reopening spurs inflation fears

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

HONG KONG, Dec 28: Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday as China's move to reopen after abandoning its zero-Covid policy revived inflation fears.
China has abruptly reversed tight pandemic restrictions that kept the world's second-largest economy isolated for the past three years.
On Monday, Beijing announced it was ending quarantine measures for overseas arrivals from January 8, the latest move to loosen its zero-Covid regime, after it dropped mandatory testing and lockdowns earlier this month.
China's scrapping of pandemic restrictions has spurred hopes for its economic revival but also raised fears it will add to inflationary pressure.
Moving to reopen even as the Asian giant battles a massive spike in Covid cases has caused jitters, with the United States and several other countries saying they may restrict travel from China and introduce mandatory PCR tests for arrivals.
"While a full China reopening could provide a much-needed and timely boost to the global economy, it may come with unwelcome ambiguous strings attached," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.
"The good news is that inflation subsides as China reprises its role as a supplier of low-cost goods globally and supply chain bottlenecks ease," he added.
"Still, the bad news is as growth accelerates through Q1, China's insatiable demand for raw materials and all things energy will push up prices of those commodities, much to the consternation of the Fed and ECB. Indeed, reopening is rekindling some inflationary spirits."
Fresh data last week indicated a slowing of US inflation, but the news was not definitive and eyes will be on how the Federal Reserve moves to balance inflationary concerns alongside the possibility of a recession caused by increased borrowing costs.
"We may get a pivot later on next year from the Federal Reserve where they actually start cutting rates, but that's going to happen when the situation is going to become much more dire than it is now," Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak, said on Bloomberg TV.
"If we just have this slow grind lower, the Fed's going to keep interest rates at high levels even if they stop raising rates in any kind of way."
Asian markets mostly headed south, with Tokyo giving up 0.4 percent, Seoul sliding more than 2.2 percent and Shanghai down 0.3 percent. Sydney, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Taipei also retreated while Wellington and Bangkok were among the few gainers.
Hong Kong jumped 1.6 percent as investors digested the Covid news from Beijing on the first trading day after the Christmas break, with China-related stocks, Macau casino operators and technology issues seeing big gains.
Hong Kong chief executive John Lee also announced a further easing of the city's remaining Covid measures.
Markets opened higher in Europe, with London back after a long Christmas break. London advanced 0.8 percent, Frankfurt added 0.1 percent and Paris was up 0.2 percent.
Oil prices slipped in Asian trade after China's moves to reopen had given them a boost on hopes for renewed demand from the world's biggest importer of crude.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash-strapped IBBL woos Nagad to deposit large sums at high rate
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ICB approves 10pc dividend
Razzaque for developing smart agriculture
Sonali Bank inks deal with Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC
NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree
Pubali Bank Barishal Region Head and Deputy General Manager Md Mohiuddin Ahmed


Latest News
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
Housewife ‘commits’ suicide in Noakhali
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Woman killed in Barguna road accident
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games begins on January 2
Grameenphone scores highest taxpayer award in telecom sector for 7th time
ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO
'We got divorced two years ago,' says Momo
Youth found dead in Narayanganj
Metro rail is one of major achievements of country: Kamal
Most Read News
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
PM opens metro rail, Bangladesh enters a new era
PM Hasina to be the 1st passenger of Metro Rail, Mariam Afiza operator
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on life support
Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Patuakhali
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft