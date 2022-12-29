NBR hands over best tax payers awards to 141 recipients

National Board of Revenue (NBR) awarded 141 best tax payers in different category on Wednesday.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim presented over the awards giving ceremony at the Officers Club of the capital where Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as chief guest.

In the event, 141 individuals and organizations were given tax cards as the best taxpayers for the tax year 2021-22. Among them 76 on individual basis, 53 companies and 12 others got tax cards.

The NBR chairman said question of why taxpayers should pay taxes is always there. Now they can surely see the results. Mega projects are now visible before everybody's eyes.

He said tax payers cannot be forced to pay tax even though it is a legal obligation. Taxpayers should be encouraged to pay taxes voluntarily. Taxation should be encouraged through a network of love. NBR is working to bring transparency in tax payment system. "To make tax payment easier we are trying to get detailed information of everyone through secondary database", he said.

The finance minister said there has been a lot of development in the revenue sector in the last 10 years. Over 14 to 15 per cent GDP growth is coming from the revenue sector. Referring to the inauguration of Metrorail, the minister said the Prime Minister is giving one after another gift to the nation.













