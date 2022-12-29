Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR hands over best tax payers awards to 141 recipients

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

National Board of Revenue (NBR) awarded 141 best tax payers in different category on Wednesday.
NBR chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim presented over the awards giving ceremony at the Officers Club of the capital where Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as chief guest.
In the event, 141 individuals and organizations were given tax cards as the best taxpayers for the tax year 2021-22. Among them 76 on individual basis, 53 companies and 12 others got tax cards.
The NBR chairman said question of why taxpayers should pay taxes is always there. Now they can surely see the results. Mega projects are now visible before everybody's eyes.
He said tax payers cannot be forced to pay tax even though it is a legal obligation. Taxpayers should be encouraged to pay taxes voluntarily. Taxation should be encouraged through a network of love. NBR is working to bring transparency in tax payment system. "To make tax payment easier we are trying to get detailed information of everyone through secondary database", he said.
The finance minister said there has been a lot of development in the revenue sector in the last 10 years. Over 14 to 15 per cent GDP growth is coming from the revenue sector. Referring to the inauguration of Metrorail, the minister said the Prime Minister is giving one after another gift to the nation.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash-strapped IBBL woos Nagad to deposit large sums at high rate
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ICB approves 10pc dividend
Razzaque for developing smart agriculture
Sonali Bank inks deal with Nakhalpara Hossain Ali High School
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC
NRBC Bank opens its 100th branch at Banasree
Pubali Bank Barishal Region Head and Deputy General Manager Md Mohiuddin Ahmed


Latest News
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
Housewife ‘commits’ suicide in Noakhali
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Woman killed in Barguna road accident
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games begins on January 2
Grameenphone scores highest taxpayer award in telecom sector for 7th time
ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO
'We got divorced two years ago,' says Momo
Youth found dead in Narayanganj
Metro rail is one of major achievements of country: Kamal
Most Read News
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Kim sets out new goals for North's military
PM opens metro rail, Bangladesh enters a new era
PM Hasina to be the 1st passenger of Metro Rail, Mariam Afiza operator
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on life support
Pubali Bank inaugurates new branch in Patuakhali
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft