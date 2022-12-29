DG Food receives tender bids to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The lowest price offered in a tender issued recently by the Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice was assessed at $397.03 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said.

The tender closed on Tuesday and offers are still being considered with no purchase yet made, the traders said. The lowest offer was submitted by trading house Singapore-based Agrocorp.

Two other trading houses were said to have participated, with India's Bagadiya Brothers offering $400.01 a tonne CIF liner out and PK Agri (also India) offering $428.94 a tonne CIF liner out.

Liner out terms include some ship unloading costs for the seller. The tender sought price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh had also issued an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice, closing on Dec. 21. The lowest offer was believed to be $393.19 CIF liner out, submitted by Bagadiya Brothers, traders said.













