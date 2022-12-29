

Tax payers honoured in Rangpur

The awardees including the highest and longest income tax payers were honoured at ana event held at R.D.R.S Begum Rokeya Auditorium in Rangpur on Wednesday

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md. Sabirul Islam was the chief guest at the event, presided over by Rangpur Tax Zone Commissioner Md. Shaheen Akhtar Hossain.

Rangpur Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Alim Mahmud, BPM, Rangpur Customs Commissioner Suresh Chandra Biswas, Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu were present as special guests.

Rangpur Zone Joint Tax Commissioner Mirza Ashiq Rana delivered the welcome address on the occasion.

In the event, a total of 56 best taxpayers from Rangpur City Corporation and Rangpur, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh districts under the jurisdiction of Tax Region-Rangpur were felicitated.

This year from each district and city corporation, three received awards as highest tax payer, two for being the long term income tax payer, one as highest female tax payer and one as highest young male tax payer below 40 years.

Joint Commissioner of Taxes Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes. Syed Nurul Huda, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes Md. Raufur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes SM Ghalib and tax inspectors of tax zone-Rangpur and employees of various grades were also present in the event.













