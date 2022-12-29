27th Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair begins Sunday

All preparations for the 27th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair have been completed amid the grand opening of the country's first metro rail project.

The fair will kick off on New Year's Day on Sunday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Sector 4 of the Purbachal New Town.

The fair had been being organised in the open ground of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar since it was launched in 1995. The Export Promotion Bureau changed the venue last year taking into account traffic traffic congestion created by the monthlong fair.

As the current venue is 14 kilometres away from Kuril Bishwa Road at the suburb, the organisers have arranged special BRTC bus services for the visitors. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair at 10am on Jan 1, EPB Secretary Iftikhar Ahmed Chowdhury said.

-bdnews24.com












