Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:45 AM
Agri-based households increase to 168.81 lakh: BBS

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The number of agriculture based households in the country has increased to 168.81 lakh while cropping intensity has also enhanced to 214, according to final report of the Agriculture Census-2019, published on Tuesday.
It said the number of agriculture based households in rural areas is 160.48 lakh while 8.33 lakh in urban areas. On the other hand, the cropping intensity in rural areas is 214 while it is 207 in urban areas. The report showed that the number of agriculture based households in the earlier Census in 2008 was 151.83 lakh while the cropping intensity was 173.
Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the function as chief guest while State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin spoke as special guests. The event was held at   Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) here this afternoon.
Presided over by Director General of BBS Md Motiar Rahman, project director Alauddin Al Azad made a power-point presentation on the findings of the Census.
The 5th Agriculture Census was conducted in the country from June 9 to June 20, 2019. The previous four Agri Census were carried out in the country in 1977, in 1983-84, in 1996 and in 2008.
The latest Census report said the number of total households in the country is 355.52 lakh which was 286.95 lakh as per the previous agriculture Census carried out in 2008. The latest census showed that the total number of agriculture labour based on households in the country is 92 lakh while the Fisheries based households is 12.18 lakh.
The latest Census said that the total arable land in the country is 186.81 lakh acres which was 190.97 lakh acres as per the previous agriculture Census in 2008.Besides, the total barren land amounted to 2.44 lakh acres which was 1.5 lakh acres as per the previous Census.
The Planning Minister suggested on this occasion for conducting population and economic Census in every alternate year. He also said labour force survey should be conducted every year.
Mannan also stressed on enhancing the use of technology in all spheres of the operations of the BBS. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam underscored the need for conducting the Agriculture Census regularly so that the gap between one Census to another Census not exceeds the stipulated timeframe.
The latest agriculture Census depicted that the total number of household chicken increased to 1994.03 lakh, ducks 744.93 lakh, cows 294.52 lakh, buffaloes 636926 and goats 194.44 lakh.
Besides, it said land under Aush cultivation totaled 24.59 lakh acres, under Aman cultivation totaled 119.7 lakh acres and under Boro cultivation totaled 110.65 lakh acres, wheat cultivation 8.2 lakh acres, Jute cultivation 16.99 lakh acres, potatoes cultivation 11.03 lakh acres, maize cultivation 10.76 lakh acres.    --BSS


