Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:45 AM
ACI declares 55pc dividend

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ACI declares 55pc dividend

ACI declares 55pc dividend

Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Ltd approved 50 per cent cash dividend and 5 per cent stock dividend for the year ended 30 June 2022 at its 49th Annual General Meeting held on Monday through Digital Platform.
M. Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of the Company, presided over the meeting, says a press release.
The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 together with Reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting.
Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of the Company, highlighted some of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.
Dr. Dowla expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. He also mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the Company and thanked them.


« PreviousNext »

