Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:45 AM
Home Business

BB hears as RMG exporters demand LC payments in taka

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Shamsul Huda

Against growing demands from RMG exporters for settling local back-to-back letters of credits (LCs) in local currencies, Bangladesh Bank assures exporters that it would work on it in details.
In this regard apparel exporters and textile millers held a meeting with the central bank deputy governor-1 Ahmed Jamal on Wednesday.
After the meeting a senior BB official said nothing was decided in the first day meeting but the deputy governor assured apparel exporters and textile milers that it requires further discussions.
He said the deputy governor is positively thinking on the issue and they will sit further amid a dollar crunch following steady fall in foreign exchange reserves at Bangladesh Bank.
Senior office bearers of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) participated in the meeting with the DG-1.
When contacted a senior office bearer of the BKMEA said the meeting was asked to decide whether it is possible to open and settle local back-to-back LCs.
Currently, opening of local back-to-back LCs and their settlement requires payment in dollars. However, the BKMEA in early November proposed to the central bank that it be allowed to open LCs and settle them in taka. It seeks to justify the proposal saying more than 78 per cent of the knitters collect raw materials like cotton yarns, accessories and others from domestic sources.
A BKMEA senior office bearer said such LCs settlements would help ease pressure on greenback.
A senior BB official said local LC opening and settlement in taka would certainly take some pressure off the dollar crunch in local banking channels. The central bank listened to their demands on the meeting and it will be finalized a decision after more discussion, he said.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan though could not attend the meeting but another source said the proposal makes sense a large amount of raw materials and accessories are sourced from local market.
"We have to open and pay back-to-back LCs in dollars even for those locally sources products. This could be done in taka and we want the central bank to allow us to do so. But BTMA is not in favor of the demands.
A senior BTMA leader said, "We have to import raw materials to sell finished products like yarns and fabrics to apparel exporters under local LC arrangement and currently they pay us in dollars."
But if local LC settlements are allowed in local currencies it will be difficult to manage dollars separately from banks to import cotton. The BTMA leader said the association is already facing problems in LC opening for cotton imports owing to dollar crunch.
"Once local currency ( taka) is allowed for local back-to-back LC payment, then banks certainly will exploit the dollar shortage on us - which eventually will hurt export", he said.


