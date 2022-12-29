Pvt sector should be ready to face LDC graduation challenges



FBCCI President Jashim Uddin speaking at the AGM of the chamber in the capital on Wednesday.

But these possibilities will also be followed by several challenges in waiting for the country's private sector and it should be ready to face the challenges, said Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin.

The FBCCI President said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chamber body in the capital on Wednesday.

In fact two separate AGM were held on the day as these were not possible in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh will lose special trade privileges in several markets including Europe, one of the top export destinations of the country, as a result of the LDC graduation.

The private sector has to face competition in maintaining price and product quality. This is why emphasis should be given to research, innovation, and product diversification.'

To make the export market sustainable, the government should initiate more bilateral trade agreements including Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), he pointed out.

He further emphasized on obtaining certificates from various institutions, reducing complexity in its renewal, effective automation, and increasing the capacity of port management to attract more foreign investment.

The FBCCI president said, 'The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis have resulted in an abnormal increase in energy price, food price, agricultural production cost, industrial raw materials, parts, and transportation cost.

High inflation is also pushing exchange rates. Rising costs of doing business have made it difficult for local entrepreneurs to survive in the global competition. He suggested that private sector should focus on increasing the use of technology in industry, creating skilled workforce, increasing efficiency in business management and increasing the capacity to produce goods at competitive prices.

The FBCCI President urged the District Chambers and Associations to be more proactive to maintain higher productivity and also suggested identifying sector-wise problems and bring them at the policy-making level through FBCCI.

Mentioning the upcoming 3-day program to celebrate the golden jubilee of the apex chamber he said the FBCCI is also going to hold a two-day international business summit in March to brand Bangladesh as an investment-friendly prosperous country.

He said, 'The private sector can play an important role in achieving the Vision-2041 and Delta Plan 2100 by contributing to environment-friendly technology, modern production system, and green economy.' He emphasized on increasing investment in research and innovation. FBCCI former president Abdul Matlub Ahmad, former first vice president Mohammad Ali, Monowara Hakim Ali, former vice president Abu Alam Chowdhury, Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Helal Uddin and others participated in the open discussion.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md. Aminul Hoque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M. A Razzak Khan, and directors were present at the meeting.













