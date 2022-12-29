

Female journo’s body recovered from Hatirjheel residence

Police recovered the body of a female journalist from her residence in the city's Hatirjheel area on Tuesday evening.The deceased -- Sharmin Shabnam, was an assignment editor of the online news portal 'The Report'. Abdur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel police station, said being informed they rushed to the residence and recovered the body around 5:00pm.The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that no one was found in the residence during the recovery of the body. However, the victim's husband remained absconding since the incident, he added.